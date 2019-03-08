Deadline looms for two Soweto taxi associations to motivate use of routes
Gauteng Transport MEC Ismail Vadi warned the Nanduwe and WATA to end their fighting after several reported murders.
JOHANNESBURG - Two Soweto taxi associations have until Friday to motivate why their routes shouldn’t be closed following several incidents of violence.
Gauteng Transport MEC Ismail Vadi warned the Dube West Taxi Association (Nanduwe) and Witwatersrand Taxi Association (WATA) to end their fighting after several reported murders, but questions have been raised about whether shutting the routes was the right approach.
Public transport analyst Paul Browning said law enforcement was also an issue.
“One of the difficulties in Gauteng is that transport regulation comes under Transport MEC Ismail Vadi, but traffic law enforcement comes under his colleague. They try to work together but they have different departments.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
