Notoane announces provisional under 23 squad

The first leg against Angola will take place in Luanda on 22 March, with the return leg scheduled for Milpark Stadium on 26 March 2019.

David Notoane, coach of the Olympic U23 squad. Picture: Twitter/@SAFA_net
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa Under-23 coach David Notoane has released a provisional 27-man squad to prepare for the upcoming CAF first round Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifier against Angola.

South Africa was one of the few countries on the continent that was given a bye in the preliminary round and will battle it out with Angola to determine who plays either Zimbabwe or eSwatini/Mozambique in the second round.

The winner of the second round will qualify for the CAF 8-Nations tournament scheduled for Egypt in November this year in which the three top teams from that tournament automatically earn a berth at the Olympics in 2020.

Coach Notoane, who will trim the squad to 23 on Monday, said he had delayed naming the final team as he still wanted to watch weekend matches. He also didn’t rule out bringing in one or two new faces into the current squad.

Provisional Squad:GOALKEEPERS:
Mondli Mpoto (Bloemfontein Celtic),
Sarren Johnson (Ajax Cape Town),
Khulekani Khubeka (Cape Umoya).

DEFENDERS:
Thendo Mukumela (Ajax Cape Town),
Keanu Cupido (Cape Town City),
Siya Ngezana (Kaizer Chiefs),
Reeve Frosler (Kazier Chiefs),
Kabelo Seriba (Metta FC (Latvia),
Katleho Mohamme (Supersport United),
Sibusiso Mabiliso (Amazulu FC),
Sandile Mthethwa (Richards Bay),
Given Msimango (Highlands Park).

MIDFIELDERS:
Teboho Mokoena (Supersport United),
Athenkosi Dlala (Supersport United),
Tercious Malepe (Chippa United),
Gift Links (Cape Town City),
Fagrie Lakay (Bidvest Wits),
Kamohelo Mahlatsi (Supersport United),
Grant Magerman (Ajax Cape Town),
Jamie Webber (Supersport United),
Thabo Cele (Cova da Piedade, Portugal).

STRIKERS:
Luther Singh (GD Chaves, Portugal),
Phakamani Mahlambi (Mamelodi Sundowns),
Lyle Foster (AS Monaco, France),
Liam Jordan (Koge FC, Denmark),
Jemondre Dickens (Baroka FC),
Keletso Makgalwai (Mamelodi Sundowns).

