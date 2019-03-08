Popular Topics
CT police calls on public to help find missing Khayelitsha teen

Mampho Mgqwaki disappeared from her Kuyasa home on 2 February.

Picture: SAPS
54 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A police search is still underway for a 15-year-old Khayelitsha girl who was last seen by her mother at least five weeks ago.

Mampho Mgqwaki disappeared from her Kuyasa home on 2 February.

The police's Frederick Van Wyk: "Harare police has requested the assistance of the public in tracing a missing 15-year-old girl Mampho Mgqwaki, who was last seen by her mother. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a purple top and a blue stonewashed jeans. Anyone that knows the whereabouts of Mampho is kindly requested to contact Harare police."

Meanwhile, there has been no trace of 9-year-old Linathi Titshala, who disappeared in December after leaving her grandmother's Delft home to go to her own house three doors away.

Detectives in Klawer are still searching for 8-year-old Jeneva Diergal who disappeared without a trace while playing outside a relative's house in January.

