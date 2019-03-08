Popular Topics
Cosatu: SCA's decision on Uitzig Secondary a travesty of justice

Trade union federation Cosatu says that the Supreme Court of Appeal's decision to shoot down an appeal against the closure of Uitzig Secondary School near Ravensmead is a travesty of justice.

FILE: Former Cosatu Western Cape secretary Tony Ehrenreich. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
30 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Trade union federation Cosatu says that the Supreme Court of Appeal's decision to shoot down an appeal against the closure of Uitzig Secondary School near Ravensmead is a travesty of justice.

The court last week dismissed an appeal by the school's governing body.

The Western Cape High Court previously ruled that Education MEC Debbie Schafer's decision to close the school in 2017 was lawful.

Schafer decided to close Uitzig Secondary School due to decreasing learner numbers, the state of disrepair of the main building and relentless vandalism and theft.

The department arranged for learners to be placed at other schools, like Ravensmead High School, just under a kilometre from Uitzig.

But this angered former learners, their parents and the school governing body, who have been insisting that a new school be built on the existing premises.

Cosatu's Tony Ehrenreich says the school's governing body is now deciding whether or not it'll refer the matter to the Constitutional Court.

"Cosatu has noted with dismay that the Supreme Court of Appeal has turned down our application for them to hear the matter but we have, in consultation with the governing body, previously taken a decision that the school must be opened until the legal process has concluded, which included the Constitutional Court."

Ehrenreich says the trade union federation will continue to back the school governing body.

"Cosatu will support them in whatever they decide because it is important that black children have the same level of education as the children in the suburbs to undo the old apartheid ravages."

