Corey Feldman: I can no longer defend Michael Jackson

LONDON - Corey Feldman insists he cannot "in good consciousness defend" Michael Jackson after he was accused of "horrendous crimes" on recent documentary Leaving Neverland.

In the documentary, Wade Robson, 36, and James Safechuck, 40, alleged Michael sexually abused them when they were children, but Feldman insists he does not want to judge the Bad hitmaker because he "did not do those things to me".

He said: "I don't want to be perceived as I'm here to defend Michael Jackson, because I can no longer do that. I cannot in good consciousness defend anyone who's being accused of such horrendous crimes.

"I'm also not here to judge him because again, he did not do those things to me and that was not my experience."

The former child star says Jackson was like a friend and big brother to him, but he now feels it is impossible for him to not listen to what the victims are saying.

Asking people to put themselves into his shoes, Feldman - who was abused as a child - said: "You're a kid who has endured sexual abuse and during those times, I'm looking to somebody like Michael Jackson as a friend, as a big brother figure. And he was that person to me, however, as you're friends with this guy, all of a sudden you start to hear more and more accusations thrown around by various people.

"It comes to a point where as an advocate for victims, as an advocate for changing the statutes of limitations to make sure that victims' voices are heard, it becomes impossible for me to stay virtuous and not at least consider what's being said and not listen to what the victims are saying."

The Lost Boys star was only able to watch half of Leaving Neverland, and admits it was very painful to sit through.

Speaking to CNN's Headline News, he added: "To be honest with you, it was very emotional, it was very painful, and I couldn't watch all of it."

Feldman's comments come after Jackson's nephew Taj Jackson recently claimed his late uncle would have been left in tears over the child sex abuse allegations made against him in the Leaving Neverland doc.

Taj insists Robson and Safechuck - who both testified under oath that Michael never touched them in a sexual way during his 2005 child molestation trial, which ended with him being acquitted of all charges - will both be proven to be lying about his uncle in the future.

In an interview on BBC Radio 1's Newsbeat, he said: "I think it's temporary in terms of the stain. First of all, I believe the truth will come out. It might take some time.

"There's been cases when someone has been labelled something and then 10 years later you find out the truth."