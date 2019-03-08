Popular Topics
Construction on 'whites only' town halted

It's understood at least 20 families already live on demarcated sections of the three-and-half hectare plot.

A plot earmarked for development on the whites-only enclave of Eureka in the Northen Cape. Picture: Adriaan Nieuwoudt/Facebook
A plot earmarked for development on the whites-only enclave of Eureka in the Northen Cape. Picture: Adriaan Nieuwoudt/Facebook
50 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Construction at Namaqualand's white enclave, Eureka, has hit a brick wall.

The Garies Magistrates Court has halted work at the farm outside the Northern Cape town, earmarked for white South Africans only.

It's understood at least 20 families already live on demarcated sections of the three-and-half hectare plot.

An interim court order has been granted in favour of the Kamiesberg Municipality.

All development has been halted, pending the outcome of an application to have the structures demolished.

Acting on behalf of the municipality, Attorney David van Niekerk said founders of the Eureka community also approached the Kimberley High Court with a self-determination application.

“They want to regulate how occupiers and residents on that property or that farm interact and how they conduct.”

On his Facebook page, founder Adriaan Nieuwoudt declared that the Eureka Movement of South Africa will not accept assistance from the municipality or any other organisation.

He further elaborated that residents will generate their own electricity and desalinate water.

Nieuwoudt argues his move aims to curb the so-called uprooting of the white South Africans.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

