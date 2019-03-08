Construction on Manenberg hospital on track as govt approves budget

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

Construction on Manenberg hospital on track as govt approves budget

Several hospitals in the Western Cape are getting much needed make-overs.

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo. Picture: @WCHealthMEC/Twitter
Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo. Picture: @WCHealthMEC/Twitter
22 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Construction work at GF Jooste Hospital in Manenberg is on track.

According to Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo, funding from national government has been approved.

Mbombo delivered her department's R24 billion budget in the provincial legislature on Thursday.

Several hospitals in the Western Cape are getting much-needed make-overs.

Tygerberg Hospital will undergo a R1.9 billion upgrade over the next ten years.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says the GF Jooste Hospital will be renamed Klipfontein Regional Hospital.

The hospital will be built on the site of a primary school in Manenberg, which is to be rebuilt elsewhere.

"We have to get the funding from the national government, in terms of the ground. It took us longer in terms of the preparation, we had to submit a business case but now it has been approved."

Mbombo says hospitals are also being built in Vredenburg and Bellville-South.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA