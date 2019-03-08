Construction on Manenberg hospital on track as govt approves budget

Several hospitals in the Western Cape are getting much needed make-overs.

CAPE TOWN - Construction work at GF Jooste Hospital in Manenberg is on track.

According to Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo, funding from national government has been approved.

Mbombo delivered her department's R24 billion budget in the provincial legislature on Thursday.

Tygerberg Hospital will undergo a R1.9 billion upgrade over the next ten years.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says the GF Jooste Hospital will be renamed Klipfontein Regional Hospital.

The hospital will be built on the site of a primary school in Manenberg, which is to be rebuilt elsewhere.

"We have to get the funding from the national government, in terms of the ground. It took us longer in terms of the preparation, we had to submit a business case but now it has been approved."

Mbombo says hospitals are also being built in Vredenburg and Bellville-South.