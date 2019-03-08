Construction on Manenberg hospital on track as govt approves budget

-
Construction on Manenberg hospital on track as govt approves budgetLocal
-
US says Zimbabwe failed to make needed political, economic changesWorld
-
Facebook's privacy move: major pivot or headfake?World
-
Nasa captures unprecedented images of supersonic shockwavesWorld
-
'Stay away from me': Babes says Mampintsha has her Instagram passwordLifestyle
-
Deadline looms for two Soweto taxi associations to motivate use of routesLocal
Popular Topics
-
Construction on Manenberg hospital on track as govt approves budgetLocal
-
'Stay away from me': Babes says Mampintsha has her Instagram passwordLifestyle
-
Deadline looms for two Soweto taxi associations to motivate use of routesLocal
-
WCED given ultimatum to respond to concerns around Parkwood schoolsLocal
-
SAA official reportedly suspended over William Chandler licence scandalBusiness
-
Zondo Commission resumes with more testimony from Eskom officialsLocal
Popular Topics
-
Ramaphosa refuses to reveal son’s earnings from Bosasa contractPolitics
-
Saths Cooper ‘unaware’ of evidence showing Ramaphosa was a selloutPolitics
-
KZN ANC's Mabuyakhulu removed from party list of Parly candidatesPolitics
-
Ramaphosa on son's Bosasa link: 'If you care to know, there's nothing to hide'Business
-
Self-proclaimed Khoisan king wants to stop May electionsPolitics
-
ANC 'concerned' with election poll showing decline in party supportPolitics
-
OPINION: On Karima Brown, the EFF and the fallacy of a 'just-world'Opinion
-
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in AfricaOpinion
-
OPINION: Consistency key for Pollard in important World Cup yearOpinion
-
OPINION: South Africa is failing the rights of children to education and healthOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Women's football isn't new. So why is Banyana still undervalued?Opinion
-
OPINION: SA has officially entered election modeOpinion
Popular Topics
-
BLSA CEO says Eskom tariff hike high but utility must be fixedBusiness
-
Rand at near 9-week low; risk aversion persists on growth woesBusiness
-
Nersa receives some praise for approving Eskom tariff hikeBusiness
-
Eskom tariff hikes could see struggling mines fold, says Minerals CouncilBusiness
-
Concerns raised of impact on business after Nersa approves Eskom tariff hikesBusiness
-
Saths Cooper ‘unaware’ of evidence showing Ramaphosa was a selloutPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Corey Feldman: I can no longer defend Michael JacksonLifestyle
-
'Stay away from me': Babes says Mampintsha has her Instagram passwordLifestyle
-
EMI countersues Kanye West to enforce 2003 publishing agreementLifestyle
-
R. Kelly girlfriends defend superstar, deny brainwashingLifestyle
-
Taylor Swift's accused stalker arrested for breaking into her apartmentLifestyle
-
Study links e-cigarette use to heart troubleLifestyle
-
Gayle King says ‘she wasn’t scared’ during interview with R. KellyLifestyle
-
Trevor Noah is in the HouseLocal
-
Warrant issued for Tyga's arrestLifestyle
-
Africa important for health, growth of netball, says INFSport
-
Smith, Warner omitted from Australia ODI squadSport
-
EXCLUSIVE: Xasa appoints Tyamzashe as Sascoc facilitatorSport
-
Cape Town Cycle Tour road closuresSport
-
Chelsea too strong for Kiev, Arsenal slump at RennesSport
-
UEFA opens investigation into Man City over FFPSport
Popular Topics
-
EXCLUSIVE: Coligny murder: 'I'd have been happy with life sentences for killers'Local
-
Father of slain Coligny teen: I’m not happy with the sentencesLocal
-
3 reasons fuel prices increase, how it affects youLocal
-
Coligny murder: 'Your actions that day were disgraceful'Local
-
Killed over sunflowers: A look back at the Coligny caseLocal
-
Dros rape accused to go on trial in SeptemberLocal
-
How Eskom's illegal electricity syndicates operateLocal
-
Another Life Esidimeni patient found & safe at homeLocal
-
Cele: I wish Themane's killers could see trouble they have causedLocal
-
Adam Habib: Early reflections on Fees Must Fall were a crude caricatureLocal
-
Bheki and Linah Ngcobo open up about their beautiful love storyLifestyle
-
What kind of tax are religious institutions required to pay?Local
-
How SAA pilot William Chandler was caught out after 25 yearsLocal
-
Not so sweet: Sugar tax is 'negatively impacting' industryBusiness
-
Former R Kelly protégé Sparkle opens up on sex abuse claimsLifestyle
-
Fantasy & reality: Teens, porn addiction and digital mediaLifestyle
-
Friend traumatised by Thoriso Themane’s murder in LimpopoLocal
-
How Icasa’s new regulations will affect data bundlesBusiness
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingSheddingBusiness
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
- Fri
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
Construction on Manenberg hospital on track as govt approves budget
Several hospitals in the Western Cape are getting much needed make-overs.
CAPE TOWN - Construction work at GF Jooste Hospital in Manenberg is on track.
According to Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo, funding from national government has been approved.
Mbombo delivered her department's R24 billion budget in the provincial legislature on Thursday.
Several hospitals in the Western Cape are getting much-needed make-overs.
Tygerberg Hospital will undergo a R1.9 billion upgrade over the next ten years.
Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says the GF Jooste Hospital will be renamed Klipfontein Regional Hospital.
The hospital will be built on the site of a primary school in Manenberg, which is to be rebuilt elsewhere.
"We have to get the funding from the national government, in terms of the ground. It took us longer in terms of the preparation, we had to submit a business case but now it has been approved."
Mbombo says hospitals are also being built in Vredenburg and Bellville-South.
Popular in Local
-
'Whites-only' town an attempt to 'curb uprooting of white people', say founders2 hours ago
-
SAA official reportedly suspended over William Chandler licence scandalone hour ago
-
Ramaphosa: War room never got close to financial machinations at Eskom2 hours ago
-
Man wrongly arrested for Senzo Meyiwa’s murder wants over R17m in compensation3 hours ago
-
Ramaphosa refuses to reveal son’s earnings from Bosasa contract4 hours ago
-
Police discover bodies of missing Mahikeng boys in swimming pool3 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.