Cape Town Cycle Tour road closures
Thousands of cyclists will be participating in the Cape Town Cycle Tour on Sunday. Here are the road closures for the event.
CAPE TOWN - Thousands of cyclists will be participating in the Cape Town Cycle Tour on Sunday. Here are the road closures for the event:
Saturday, 9 March 2019
Cape Town CBD
- Castle Street between Strand Street & Darling Street - Saturday, 12h00 – Sunday, 14h30
- Darling Street between Lower Plein & Buitenkant Street - Saturday, 15h00 – Sunday, 14h30
- Strand Street & Newmarket Street between Lower Plein Street & Russel Road - Saturday, 19h00 – Sunday, 11h30
- Nelson Mandela Boulevard incoming Strand Street off-ramp - Saturday, 19h00 – Sunday, 11h30
Green Point
- Helen Suzman Boulevard from Beach Road to Traffic Circle (City-bound carriageway) - Saturday, 14h00 – Sunday, 21h00
Noordhoek, Hout Bay
- Chapman’s Peak Drive (M6) and Noordhoek Road (M6) to Princess Street - Saturday, 18h00 – Sunday, 18h00
Sunday, 10 March 2019
Cape Town CBD
- Strand Street & Newmarket Street between Adderley Street & Russel Road - 04h00 – 11h30
- Darling Street between Adderley Street & Canterbury Street - 04h00 – 14h30
- Sir Lowry Rd between Canterbury Street & Christiaan Barnard Street - 04h00 – 14h30
Woodstock, University Estate
- Phillip Kgosana Drive (M3) - Outbound between Roodebloem Road and Hospital Bend. Traffic will be diverted to Main Road - 05h30 – 11h30
CBD, Woodstock
- Nelson Mandela Boulevard (N2) Eastbound 05h30 – 11h30
Hospital Bend (N2, M3) Interchange
- Settlers Way (N2) to Muizenberg (M3) ramp (Southbound) - 05h30 – 11h30
- M3 on-ramp from Groote Schuur Hospital (Anzio Road - Southbound) - 05h30 – 11h30
Mowbray, Rondebosch, Newlands, Claremont, Bishopscourt
- M3 (Rhodes Drive, Union Avenue, Paradise Road, Edinburgh Drive) Southbound - Including all on-ramps between Nelson Mandela Boulevard up to Trovato Link - 06h00 – 11h45
Wynberg, Constantia, Tokai
- M3 Freeway (Blue Route) - Southbound, including all on-ramps between Trovato Link and Steenberg Road - 06h00 – 12h15
Tokai
- Steenberg Road (M42) - M3 off-ramp to Main Road - 06h15 – 12h15
Tokai, Lakeside, Muizenberg and False Bay Coast to Cape Point and Scarborough
- Main Road (M4) - Between Steenberg Road & Clairvaux Road - 06h15 – 12h30
- Main Road (M4) - Clairvaux Road to Fish Hoek Traffic Circle - 05h45 – 12h50
- Main Road (M4) - Fish Hoek Traffic Circle to Glen Road, Glencairn - 05h45 – 13h00
- Main Road (M4) - Glen Road to Simon’s Town - 05h50 – 13h15
- Main Road (M4) - Simon’s Town to entrance of Cape Point Nature Reserve - 06h00 – 14h30
- Main Road (M4) - Entrance of Cape Point Nature Reserve (M4) to Perdekloof (M65) - 06h15 – 14h30
- Main Road (M4) - Perdekloof to Soetwater - 06h30 – 15h00
Cape Point, Scarborough, Kommetjie, Ocean View
- Slangkop Road (M82) - Soetwater to Kommetjie Road (M65) - 06h45 - 15h00
Kommetjie, Ocean View, Masipumelele
- Kommetjie Road (M65) - Slangkop Road to Ou Kaapse Weg Extension - 06h45 - 15h30
Noordhoek, Sun Valley
- Ou Kaapse Weg Extension (M64) - Kommetjie Road (M65) to Noordhoek Main Road - 06h45 - 15h30
Noordhoek, Sun Valley
- Noordhoek Main Road (M6) - Ou Kaapse Weg Extension (M64) to base of Chapman’s Peak Drive - 06h45 - 16h00
Hout Bay, Llandudno, Camps Bay, Bakoven
- Victoria Road (M6) - Northbound and Southbound - Princess Street, Hout Bay, to Camps Bay - 07h00- 17h30
Camps Bay, Bantry Bay and Clifton
- Victoria Road (M6) - Northbound and Southbound - Between Houghton Road and Camps Bay Drive - 07h30 - 17h30
- Victoria Road (M6) Northbound and Southbound - Between Camps Bay Drive and The Meadway - 05h00 - 17h45
Camps Bay, Clifton, Bantry Bay
- Victoria Road (M6) - North and Southbound - The Meadway to Lower Kloof Road - 07h30 - 18h00
- Victoria Road (M6) - Northbound and Southbound - Lower Kloof Road to Queens Road, Sea Point 04h00 - 17h45
Bantry Bay, Sea Point
- Queens Road (M6) - Victoria Road to Beach Road - 06h00 - 17h45
Sea Point, Green Point & Mouille Point
- Beach Road (M6) - City bound carriageway - Queens Road Circle to St Johns Road - 06h00 - 18h30
- Beach Road (M6) - City bound carriageway - St Johns Road to Helen Suzman Boulevard (M6) - 07h30 - 19h30
- Beach Road and Beach Road towards Fritz Sonnenberg Road - 07h30 – 19h30
Green Point area
- Fritz Sonnenberg Road between Beach Road and Granger Bay Boulevard, Green Point Circle. (Controlled Access point) 07h30 – 18h30
Green Point area
- Bill Peters Drive at Bay Road LOCAL ACCESS ONLY - 04h00 - 21h00
Green Point area
- Helen Suzman Boulevard (M6) - Eastbound from Beach Road to Green Point Traffic Circle - Saturday, 14h00 – Sunday, 21h00
Popular in Sport
-
Safety standards for 2019 Cycle Tour a priority
-
'What else does he have to do?' - Players want Solskjaer for Man United job
-
Messi back for Argentina after eight month absence
-
IAAF hits back at Semenya to be classed as 'biological male' reports
-
On The Couch: UWC's Lubelo Scott chats life in prison, Varsity Cup & more
-
Wayde van Niekerk regrets celebrity touch rugby match
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.