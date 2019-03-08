-
Camps Bay police sergeant arrested for corruption
It’s alleged he tried to solicit bribes from motorists to avoid being fined at a roadblock in January.
CAPE TOWN - A Camps Bay police sergeant has been arrested for corruption.
The 41-year-old officer was apprehended by members of the Anti-Gang Unit when he reported for duty on Friday morning.
The policeman is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates Court later on Friday.
It’s alleged he tried to solicit bribes from motorists to avoid being fined at a roadblock in January.
The matter was referred for investigation after information about the alleged incidents were on social media.
Earlier this week, a Worcester police officer was arrested.
The female cop is accused of trying to destroy evidence relating to a drug case.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
