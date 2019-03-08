Brazil President Bolsonaro accepts invitation to visit China - ambassador

On the campaign trail, President Jair Bolsonaro repeatedly criticised China buying up Brazilian assets as being a strategic threat to the country.

BRASILIA - Brazil’s right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has accepted an invitation to visit China and is evaluating the best date for the trip, Chinese Ambassador in Brasilia Yang Wanming said on Friday.

On the campaign trail, Bolsonaro repeatedly criticised China buying up Brazilian assets as being a strategic threat to the country, but has struck a more conciliatory tone since being elected. Bolsonaro assumed office on 1 January this year.