Amending Constitution for land expropriation not needed, legal expert tell MPs
Parliament’s ad hoc committee looking into changing Section 25 of the Constitution received more input from experts, with most opposed to an amendment.
CAPE TOWN - The amending of the Constitution to allow for expropriation of land without compensation has come in for more resistance from experts in Parliament on Friday.
One of South Africa’s top legal minds, Wim Trengove, has joined a long list of experts who feel that there’s no need for Parliament to amend Section 25.
The public participation process continued from last week, where the committee received input from experts like retired Judge Albie Sachs, who warned Members of Parliament not to rush into a constitutional amendment.
Trengove on Friday morning added his voice to the ongoing debate.
“I don’t think the expropriation without compensation is necessary, but even if I’m wrong it’s not enough. We need more than mere expropriation.“
But he noted that bringing about redistribution is a political imperative.
“The overriding objective is to redistribute land in order to address the race imbalance in the distribution of land, which was brought about by colonialism and apartheid.”
LISTEN: 5 types of land that could be taken without compensation in the draft bill
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
