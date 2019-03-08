Africa important for health, growth of netball, says INF

On Thursday, Cape Town won the right to host the Netball World Cup in 2023.

CAPE TOWN - International Netball Federation (INF) president Molly Rhone says the African content is important for the health and growth of global netball.

On Thursday, South Africa became the second nation after England that will host the cricket, soccer, rugby and netball World Cups after Cape Town won the right to host the Netball World Cup in 2023.

South Africa's Cape Town and New Zealand's Auckland were the two bidders.

This will be the first time South Africa hosts the netball showpiece after its bid beat New Zealand, who have hosted the event three times already.

Netball is the biggest female participation in sport in Africa. The sport has enjoyed huge growth on the continent, and presently there are six African countries in the top 20 of netball's world rankings.

The Netball World Cup is a 10-day tournament and 16 nations will play 60 matches, all of them in the Mother City.

INF President Molly Rhone says the World Cup will impact the continent.

"The legacy is rich. The impact it will have on the game globally, if you think of the huge African continent, so we invest here, we have looked at the growth of Malawi - when I played, for instance, it was just South Africa, Uganda is a team now... it's ranked seventh in the world and the African continent is doing very well."

INF President Molly Rhone says South Africa provided financial guarantees worth an estimated R50 million.

"We have to have that. They have to submit a budget and of course we expect a surplus, it is one of our major sources of funding, apart from our members' fees and so the heads of agreement speak to that."

INF President Molly Rhone says it is exciting to have a new host nation.

"We look around the globe and we look at the people who have bid in the past and you don't want the same people hosting, if they win the bid, they win the bid, but I think that Africa is of great importance to us."