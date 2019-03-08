Advocate Ngcukaitobi: Govt has wasted billions on unhelpful land reform
Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi has told Parliament that land restitution has not been very helpful over the last 25 years
CAPE TOWN - Prominent advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi says the government has wasted billions of rand on land reform and needs to rethink its approach.
His submission followed that of another legal mind Wim Trengove who said it’s not necessary to amend the Constitution.
Ngcukaitobi has told Parliament that land restitution has not been very helpful over the last 25 years.
He is the second top legal mind to brief Parliament on Friday as Members of Parliament continue deliberations into amending Section 25 of the Constitution.
“We also know that we’ve basically wasted money on land reform. We’ve spent R54 billion, what have we got in exchange? 7% of commercial agriculture?”
He said restitution is about the past, while redistribution is about the future. On compensation, Ngcukaitobi called for “flexibility”.
“But, I don’t believe that we can design a clause that will make non-compensation the default position. For the most part, we still need flexibility around just and equitable compensation because a lot of places will deserve compensation.”
After the input from experts, the committee will draft final recommendations.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Mpumalanga police shoot man after he attacks former school with bricks
-
'Whites-only' town an attempt to 'curb uprooting of white people', say founders
-
Man arrested for attacking police, hurling bricks at Mpumalanga school
-
SAA official reportedly suspended over William Chandler licence scandal
-
Senzo Meyiwa murder: Police competency in spotlight 4 years later
-
More evidence surfaces on Eskom’s unlawful pre-payment to Tegeta
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.