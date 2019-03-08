4 Transnet execs hit with precautionary suspension

Transnet says its primary aim now is to restore confidence and deliver on its mandate.

JOHANNESBURG - Four Transnet executives have been put on precautionary suspension amid multiple investigations into corruption and maladministration.

Acting group chief executive Tau Morwe conveyed the decision to staff in a memorandum on Friday, describing the rail operator as a business in transition.

The Transnet boss said the company's primary aim now is to restore confidence and deliver on its mandate.