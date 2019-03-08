4 Transnet execs hit with precautionary suspension

Sanef condems manhandling of journalist by private security in Pretoria
Transnet says its primary aim now is to restore confidence and deliver on its mandate.
JOHANNESBURG - Four Transnet executives have been put on precautionary suspension amid multiple investigations into corruption and maladministration.
Acting group chief executive Tau Morwe conveyed the decision to staff in a memorandum on Friday, describing the rail operator as a business in transition.
The Transnet boss said the company's primary aim now is to restore confidence and deliver on its mandate.
