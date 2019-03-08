2019 Cycle Tour organisers dispel cancellation rumours

Strong winds are expected over the weekend in Cape Town, however, these they won’t be as strong as in 2017 when the race was cancelled for safety reasons.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Cycle Tour race director David Bellairs has quashed rumours about an imminent cancellation of the iconic race on Sunday.

Bellairs was keen to dispel murmurs of cancellations of the event.

“There’s absolutely no talk of cancellation. The stories that are doing the rounds have been taken from statements made and completely [taken] out of context. We had a meeting on Friday at 1 pm with the joint operations team and suffice to say that we’re monitoring the situation. There is going to be wind on Sunday, but no wind that is expected on Sunday is going to be any worse than we had in 2009 and 2010 when we ran two very successful Cycle Tours.”

Bellairs added they are on top of all the weather reports for the weekend and will take them into account.

“The event will take place. It will be happening. We will meet again on Saturday and do another assessment of what the weather conditions are and what the predictions are. They are monitoring a number of weather sites around South Africa and will take all into consideration. We are making sure that the infrastructure we have on the route is sufficiently battened down so that it can stand up to whatever is being thrown at it, and we will remove anything that poses a threat to any of our participants.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)