1 dead, 16 injured after bus, truck collide in Limpopo

JOHANNESBURG - A woman has been killed and 16 other people were injured on Friday morning following a collision between a bus and truck on the R81 between Polokwane and Tzaneen in Limpopo.

According to ER24 paramedics, a large truck was found lying on its side in one lane, which led to hundreds of alcohol bottles it was carrying being spread across the scene.

The bus was found a short distance away, also lying on its side.

“On closer inspection, paramedics discovered the body of a woman lying outside the bus. Unfortunately, the woman had already succumbed to her injuries. Nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead.

“Sixteen other patients were attended to on the scene. Assessment showed that that the injuries sustained ranged from minor to moderate,” ER24 said in a statement.

The details surrounding the crash were not yet known and the injured passengers were rushed to hospitals, while police investigated the cause of the deadly crash.