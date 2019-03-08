1 dead, 16 injured after bus, truck collide in Limpopo

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

1 dead, 16 injured after bus, truck collide in Limpopo

The details surrounding the crash were not yet known.

One woman was killed and sixteen others injured this morning following a collision between a bus and truck on the R81 between Polokwane and Tzaneen in Limpopo. Picture: @ER24EMS/Twitter
One woman was killed and sixteen others injured this morning following a collision between a bus and truck on the R81 between Polokwane and Tzaneen in Limpopo. Picture: @ER24EMS/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A woman has been killed and 16 other people were injured on Friday morning following a collision between a bus and truck on the R81 between Polokwane and Tzaneen in Limpopo.

According to ER24 paramedics, a large truck was found lying on its side in one lane, which led to hundreds of alcohol bottles it was carrying being spread across the scene.

The bus was found a short distance away, also lying on its side.

“On closer inspection, paramedics discovered the body of a woman lying outside the bus. Unfortunately, the woman had already succumbed to her injuries. Nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead.

“Sixteen other patients were attended to on the scene. Assessment showed that that the injuries sustained ranged from minor to moderate,” ER24 said in a statement.

The details surrounding the crash were not yet known and the injured passengers were rushed to hospitals, while police investigated the cause of the deadly crash.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA