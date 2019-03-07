Popular Topics
Zimbabwe govt hires top Washington firm to improve its relations with US

The US renewed targeted sanctions for another year this week, accusing President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government of undermining democracy.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: AFP
President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s government has hired a top Washington firm to lobby US President Donald Trump’s government to improve its relations with Harare.

The US renewed targeted sanctions for another year this week, accusing President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government of undermining democracy.

The firm contracted by Harare is Ballard Partners, headed by Washington lobbyist Brian Ballard, said to be a top fundraiser for Trump’s campaigns.

According to the contract signed last month by Zimbabwe's foreign minister Sibusiso Moyo, the government will pay Ballard Partners US$500,000 a year.

Harare is desperate to have access to international financial institutions, and insists Washington’s sanctions against Harare are hindering that access.

Trump renewed sanctions on Monday for another year, those targeted include Mnangagwa and his predecessor Robert Mugabe.

The Zimbabwe government said the sanctions are inhumane.

