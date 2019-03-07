Worcester cop probed for destroying evidence in drug case

She's expected to apepar in the Worcester Magistrate's Court again on 9 April on charges of theft and defeating the ends of justice.

CAPE TOWN - A Worcester constable remains under investigation for allegedly having been caught concealing evidence pertaining to a drug case.

The 35-year-old officer was arrested earlier this week and released on R500 bail.

She's expected to appear in the Worcester Magistrate's Court again on 9 April on charges of theft and defeating the ends of justice.

Police say the officer was caught on CCTV camera while concealing a case docket and destroying evidence attached to it.

The police's Frederick van Wyk: "The Western Cape provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Jula has complimented the speedy measures that were taken by the officers on duty to recover all the evidence that were disposed of by the suspect. As management, we will root out corrupt officers in our ranks."