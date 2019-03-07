-
-
Worcester cop probed for destroying evidence in drug case
She's expected to apepar in the Worcester Magistrate's Court again on 9 April on charges of theft and defeating the ends of justice.
CAPE TOWN - A Worcester constable remains under investigation for allegedly having been caught concealing evidence pertaining to a drug case.
The 35-year-old officer was arrested earlier this week and released on R500 bail.
She's expected to appear in the Worcester Magistrate's Court again on 9 April on charges of theft and defeating the ends of justice.
Police say the officer was caught on CCTV camera while concealing a case docket and destroying evidence attached to it.
The police's Frederick van Wyk: "The Western Cape provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Jula has complimented the speedy measures that were taken by the officers on duty to recover all the evidence that were disposed of by the suspect. As management, we will root out corrupt officers in our ranks."
Timeline
-
Three men identified as suspects in murder of actor Sibusiso Khwinanaone hour ago
-
RTMC wants taxi driver arrested for deadly Newlands East crash held for 7 daysone hour ago
-
Montclair murders: No signs of break-in, say police3 hours ago
-
WC cop gets R500 bail for destroying docket, terminating drug evidence18 hours ago
Popular in Local
-
'I'm walking away': Babes Wodumo speaks out on being a survivor19 hours ago
-
Ramaphosa set to update SA on plans for Eskom, state capture inquiryone hour ago
-
Questions surround Samwu's R12m VBS loan as administration looms3 hours ago
-
Ex-PIC IT boss says she was forced to sign R7m settlement to leave3 hours ago
-
Montclair murders: No signs of break-in, say police2 hours ago
-
RTMC wants taxi driver arrested for deadly Newlands East crash held for 7 daysone hour ago
