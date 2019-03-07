-
WC health services buckling under high murder rate, road deaths pressure
On Thursday, Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo presented how she plans to spend the R24 billion budget she's been allocated.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Health Services are buckling under the pressure with the high murder rate and fatal road accidents compounding the problem.
On Thursday, Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo presented how she plans to spend the R24 billion Budget she's been allocated.
As the bodies in state mortuaries pile up, the Western Cape's 19 forensic pathologists have to process close to 900 bodies per year.
That's three bodies more per day compared to colleagues in other parts of the country.
The national average for pathologists was 250 bodies per year, equating to about one per day.
Mbombo said although the department receives the lion's share of the budget, money is not the problem.
“With the injuries that are happening and people coming to our facilities, we spend, on average, R25,000 per person.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
