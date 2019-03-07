WC govt's investment in comunity safety not enough - opposition parties
The African National Congress (ANC) and African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) were in one voice, condemning the meager amounts allocated to community safety.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government's investment in community safety is not enough.
That's according to opposition parties responding to the province's R67 billion budget for the 2019 financial year.
Finance MEC Ivan Meyer allocated R359 million to the Community Safety Department.
The allocation - which is 0.54% of the total budget - is not enough according to the ACDP's Ferlon Christians.
He says government will achieve no results if communities don't feel safe.
"We can't blame national government all the time when it comes to police work. I think too little is done with community safety. If we don't have a stake in the community, we have a problem.
The ANC's Carol Beerwinkel says policing alone won't decrease crime.
"You have to deal with your own social responsibilities and social networks. The crime won't diminish. You've got to look at job creation."
Opposition parties agree that more money should be invested in community organisations.
