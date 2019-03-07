WC govt's investment in comunity safety not enough - opposition parties

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
Go

WC govt's investment in comunity safety not enough - opposition parties

The African National Congress (ANC) and African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) were in one voice, condemning the meager amounts allocated to community safety.

South African Police Service (SAPS) members pictured in Bonteheuwel during an anti-crime march which took place in parts of Cape Town on 25 September 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
South African Police Service (SAPS) members pictured in Bonteheuwel during an anti-crime march which took place in parts of Cape Town on 25 September 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
49 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government's investment in community safety is not enough.

That's according to opposition parties responding to the province's R67 billion budget for the 2019 financial year.

The African National Congress (ANC) and African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) were in one voice, condemning the meager amounts allocated to community safety.

Finance MEC Ivan Meyer allocated R359 million to the Community Safety Department.

The allocation - which is 0.54% of the total budget - is not enough according to the ACDP's Ferlon Christians.

He says government will achieve no results if communities don't feel safe.

"We can't blame national government all the time when it comes to police work. I think too little is done with community safety. If we don't have a stake in the community, we have a problem.

The ANC's Carol Beerwinkel says policing alone won't decrease crime.

"You have to deal with your own social responsibilities and social networks. The crime won't diminish. You've got to look at job creation."

Opposition parties agree that more money should be invested in community organisations.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA