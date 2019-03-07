WC Education MEC vindicated by SCA decision on Uitzig Secondary closure
Education MEC Debbie Schafer decided to close Uitzig Secondary School due to decreasing learner numbers, the state of disrepair of the main building and relentless vandalism and theft.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer says she's been vindicated after the Supreme Court shot down an appeal against the closure of Uitzig Secondary School near Ravensmead.
The court last week dismissed an appeal by the school's governing body.
The Western Cape High Court previously ruled that the MEC's decision to close the school in 2017 was lawful.
In addition, learner performance was poor, with the school only achieving a 15.4% pass rate in 2018.
The department arranged for learners to be placed at other schools like Ravensmead High School just under a kilometre from Uitzig.
But this angered former learners, their parents and the school governing body, who have been insisting that a new school be built on the existing premises.
MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver: "After years of protracted and costly court battles, we really do hope that the decision by the SCA now provides objective clarity on the matter."
