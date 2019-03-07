Warrant issued for Tyga's arrest

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
Go

Warrant issued for Tyga's arrest

Tyga had been served an order to appear in court in relation to the fact that his company, Tyga Music, has not yet paid out a settlement to a fan.

Tyga. Picture: Tyga/Facebook
Tyga. Picture: Tyga/Facebook
33 minutes ago

LONDON - A bench warrant has been issued for Tyga's arrest after he failed to attend a court hearing.

The 29-year-old rapper had been served an order to appear in court in relation to the fact that his company, Tyga Music, has not yet paid out a settlement to a fan who was badly injured at one of his concerts in 2015 but after he failed to attend the hearing, the judge issued a bench warrant and set bail at $250,000, TMZ reports.

A spokesperson for the Taste hitmaker claimed Tyga missed the hearing due to a last-minute work obligation and the warrant was only issued to ensure he will definitely be at the next court meeting.

The representative said: "Due to a last-minute work obligation Tyga was travelling and was forced to miss his debtor's exam. The judge issued the bench warrant for the sole purpose of ensuring Tyga will sit for the next Debtor's exam."

The matter stems from legal action taken by Shyanne Riekena in 2015, who won the judgement against Tyga Music after a light stand came crashing down on her, leaving her with a four-inch gash on the top of her head.

She was awarded around $235,000 in damages, but by 2017, the amount had risen to approximately $250,000.

Meanwhile, in January, Pretty Maw took legal action against Tyga, alleging the rapper used the lyrics from her song 17th in his 2018 smash hit Swap Meet without proper clearance.

She claimed in court documents that the pair had an agreement that Tyga would pay her a "fixed monetary amount" and royalties from Swap Meet, which was released in 2018.

Maw, who appears at the end of Tyga's Swap Meet, video - which has over seven million views on YouTube - also claims that the track heavily samples her work.

The rapper, who has not been credited on Tyga's song, is seeking an undisclosed payment from Tyga and is also asking for the discontinued distribution of Swap Meet.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA