UWC declines application from Mampintsha's company to host event at stadium
The university says that after much consultation and deliberation with key stakeholders, management has taken the decision to decline the application for an event that was earmarked for 4 May.
CAPE TOWN - The University of the Western Cape (UWC) says that it has declined an application for an event by Mampintsha's company West Ink Production to use their stadium.
Producer Mandla Maphumulo, who is better known as Mampintsha, appeared in court on Tuesday after he was captured on video assaulting Babes Wodumo, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane.
The university says that after much consultation and deliberation with key stakeholders, management has taken the decision to decline the application for an event that was earmarked for 4 May.
The event application to use the university's sports stadium was under consideration by the relevant structures on campus.
UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder says, however, that developments at the weekend have put the application in a different light.
"While the university respects due process and the rule of law, it cannot in good conscience allow an event to take place on its campus involving an individual who has been implicated in an incident of gender-based violence."
Popular in Local
-
EXCLUSIVE: VBS loan, dubious financials could leave Samwu under administration
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic Masculinity
-
Firearm found near bodies of killed Durban family
-
Nomgcobo Jiba’s work credentials under spotlight at Mokgoro Inquiry
-
IEC: Parties that break electoral code could face sanction or jail time
-
EXCLUSIVE: Coligny murder witness wanted life sentences for killers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.