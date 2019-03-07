Popular Topics
UWC declines application from Mampintsha's company to host event at stadium

The university says that after much consultation and deliberation with key stakeholders, management has taken the decision to decline the application for an event that was earmarked for 4 May.

Former couple Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo and Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelane. Picture: @babes_wodumo/Instagram.
27 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The University of the Western Cape (UWC) says that it has declined an application for an event by Mampintsha's company West Ink Production to use their stadium.

Producer Mandla Maphumulo, who is better known as Mampintsha, appeared in court on Tuesday after he was captured on video assaulting Babes Wodumo, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane.

The university says that after much consultation and deliberation with key stakeholders, management has taken the decision to decline the application for an event that was earmarked for 4 May.

The event application to use the university's sports stadium was under consideration by the relevant structures on campus.

UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder says, however, that developments at the weekend have put the application in a different light.

"While the university respects due process and the rule of law, it cannot in good conscience allow an event to take place on its campus involving an individual who has been implicated in an incident of gender-based violence."

