Trevor Noah is in the House

Trevor Noah, the South African comedian and host of top American satirical news programme The Daily Show is in the House.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is under special scrutiny in the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon.

Noah was welcomed by Ramaphosa in Parliament: “Honourable Speaker, it’s a real pleasure and joy to welcome Trevor Noah amongst us.”

Ramaphosa, who is answering questions on Thursday, told MPs that Noah – currently on a break from the United States – recently set up a foundation that will focus on education.

Ramaphosa said: “So we applaud him for ploughing back to the country once again. But he is also here for another purpose, to come and look at me, and all of you – and make fun of me. He has promised he is going to make fun of me.”