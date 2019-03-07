Three men identified as suspects in murder of actor Sibusiso Khwinana

-
Ramaphosa set to update SA on plans for Eskom, state capture inquiryPolitics
-
Three men identified as suspects in murder of actor Sibusiso KhwinanaLocal
-
RTMC wants taxi driver arrested for deadly Newlands East crash held for 7 daysLocal
-
Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital management to seek court interdict to end strikeLocal
-
Parly committee continues with SABC board interviewsLocal
-
PIC execs used settlement agreements to silence victimised workers, inquiry toldLocal
Popular Topics
-
Three men identified as suspects in murder of actor Sibusiso KhwinanaLocal
-
RTMC wants taxi driver arrested for deadly Newlands East crash held for 7 daysLocal
-
Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital management to seek court interdict to end strikeLocal
-
Parly committee continues with SABC board interviewsLocal
-
PIC execs used settlement agreements to silence victimised workers, inquiry toldLocal
-
Nersa to decide on Eskom’s 15% tariff hike requestBusiness
Popular Topics
-
IEC: Parties that break electoral code could face sanction or jail timePolitics
-
MMC Amelia Tsukudu denies being involved in Midvaal jobs-for-cash sagaPolitics
-
WC ANC saddened after stalwart gunned downPolitics
-
Icosa 'sick & tired' of Mandelas, says CT airport be renamed after KrotoaLocal
-
Opposition parties unimpressed with WC BudgetPolitics
-
Sanef says Malema must apologise to Brown, EFF calls her an 'operative'Local
Popular Topics
-
OPINION: Consistency key for Pollard in important World Cup yearOpinion
-
OPINION: South Africa is failing the rights of children to education and healthOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Women's football isn't new. So why is Banyana still undervalued?Opinion
-
OPINION: SA has officially entered election modeOpinion
-
OPINION: 5 things Mugabe may have got rightOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why 'money' gospel followers aren’t simply credulous dupesOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Ex-PIC IT boss says she was forced to sign R7m settlement to leaveBusiness
-
EXCLUSIVE: VBS loan, dubious financials could leave Samwu under administrationBusiness
-
Huawei sues US government, seeks NDAA ban liftWorld
-
Mkhize: Govt, provincial depts owe municipalities close to R10 bnLocal
-
#RandReport: Rand weaker, stocks led up by NaspersBusiness
-
Chief Matsila promises to bring good managerial skills to SABC boardLocal
Popular Topics
-
R Kelly arrested for unpaid child support after interview denying sex chargesLifestyle
-
Taylor Swift was terrified to tour after Manchester bombingLifestyle
-
Rose McGowan believes Michael Jackson 'was a bad man'Lifestyle
-
'I'm walking away': Babes Wodumo speaks out on being a survivorLocal
-
Sibusiso Khwinana memorial, funeral details announcedLocal
-
Keeping up with Kylie: Jenner is world's youngest billionaireLifestyle
-
Singer R Kelly denies sexual abuse charges in CBS interviewLifestyle
-
Netflix film tells tale of Malawian eco boy geniusLifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 5 March 2019Lifestyle
-
CT Cycle Tour to be cancelled only if winds pose serious risk, say organisersSport
-
Rabada hits 150km/h to steer proteas to victory over Sri LankaKagisoSport
-
Sports Dept: Transformation Charter doesn't adopt blanket approach in EE processSport
-
Man United complete stunning comeback to shatter PSGSport
-
Sarri planning for next season at ChelseaSport
-
De Kock misses out of century as Proteas stutter batting firstSport
Popular Topics
-
Father of slain Coligny teen: I’m not happy with the sentencesLocal
-
3 reasons fuel prices increase, how it affects youLocal
-
Coligny murder: 'Your actions that day were disgraceful'Local
-
Killed over sunflowers: A look back at the Coligny caseLocal
-
Dros rape accused to go on trial in SeptemberLocal
-
How Eskom's illegal electricity syndicates operateLocal
-
Another Life Esidimeni patient found & safe at homeLocal
-
Cele: I wish Themane's killers could see trouble they have causedLocal
-
The Karoo lion: Still on the prowlLocal
-
Adam Habib: Early reflections on Fees Must Fall were a crude caricatureLocal
-
Bheki and Linah Ngcobo open up about their beautiful love storyLifestyle
-
What kind of tax are religious institutions required to pay?Local
-
How SAA pilot William Chandler was caught out after 25 yearsLocal
-
Not so sweet: Sugar tax is 'negatively impacting' industryBusiness
-
Former R Kelly protégé Sparkle opens up on sex abuse claimsLifestyle
-
Fantasy & reality: Teens, porn addiction and digital mediaLifestyle
-
Friend traumatised by Thoriso Themane’s murder in LimpopoLocal
-
How Icasa’s new regulations will affect data bundlesBusiness
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingSheddingBusiness
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
- Thu
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 22°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 23°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
Three men identified as suspects in murder of actor Sibusiso Khwinana
Khwinana, who played a lead role in the recently released local movie Matwetwe, was killed in Pretoria last weekend.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police say they have identified three men as suspected killers of actor Sibusiso Khwinana.
But police say they haven't been arrested as yet.
Khwinana, who played a lead role in the recently released local movie Matwetwe, was killed in Pretoria last weekend.
He and his friend were attacked during an alleged attempted robbery.
Police's Mavela Masondo: "Three suspects have been identified in connection with the murder of Sibusiso Khwinana. We are still looking for the suspects, who haven't been arrested as yet. The provincial police commissioner has assigned senior detectives to the case."
Timeline
-
RTMC wants taxi driver arrested for deadly Newlands East crash held for 7 days20 minutes ago
-
Montclair murders: No signs of break-in, say policeone hour ago
-
WC cop gets R500 bail for destroying docket, terminating drug evidence17 hours ago
-
Police arrest man in connection with deadly Newlands East taxi accident22 hours ago
Popular in Local
-
Ex-PIC IT boss says she was forced to sign R7m settlement to leave2 hours ago
-
Questions surround Samwu's R12m VBS loan as administration loomsone hour ago
-
'I'm walking away': Babes Wodumo speaks out on being a survivor18 hours ago
-
EXCLUSIVE: VBS loan, dubious financials could leave Samwu under administration4 hours ago
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic Masculinity5 hours ago
-
Firearm found near bodies of killed Durban family15 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.