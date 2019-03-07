Three men identified as suspects in murder of actor Sibusiso Khwinana

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
Go

Three men identified as suspects in murder of actor Sibusiso Khwinana

Khwinana, who played a lead role in the recently released local movie Matwetwe, was killed in Pretoria last weekend.

Sibusiso Khwinana. Picture: Twitter.
Sibusiso Khwinana. Picture: Twitter.
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police say they have identified three men as suspected killers of actor Sibusiso Khwinana.

But police say they haven't been arrested as yet.

Khwinana, who played a lead role in the recently released local movie Matwetwe, was killed in Pretoria last weekend.

He and his friend were attacked during an alleged attempted robbery.

Police's Mavela Masondo: "Three suspects have been identified in connection with the murder of Sibusiso Khwinana. We are still looking for the suspects, who haven't been arrested as yet. The provincial police commissioner has assigned senior detectives to the case."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA