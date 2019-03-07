Three men identified as suspects in murder of actor Sibusiso Khwinana

Khwinana, who played a lead role in the recently released local movie Matwetwe, was killed in Pretoria last weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police say they have identified three men as suspected killers of actor Sibusiso Khwinana.

But police say they haven't been arrested as yet.

He and his friend were attacked during an alleged attempted robbery.

Police's Mavela Masondo: "Three suspects have been identified in connection with the murder of Sibusiso Khwinana. We are still looking for the suspects, who haven't been arrested as yet. The provincial police commissioner has assigned senior detectives to the case."