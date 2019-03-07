Taylor Swift's accused stalker arrested for breaking into her apartment
Roger Alvarado, who is already restricted from coming near Taylor Swift's apartment in the Tribeca neighbourhood, broke a window and entered the loft.
NEW YORK - An alleged stalker of pop star Taylor Swift has been arrested for the second time in less than a year for breaking into her Manhattan home, police said on Thursday.
Roger Alvarado, who is already restricted from coming near Swift's apartment in the Tribeca neighbourhood, broke a window and entered the loft at 2:45 am (0745 GMT) when the singer was away.
The 23-year-old was detained and charged with burglary and criminal contempt, a police spokesman told AFP.
The accused stalker had last April used a ladder to climb through a window into Swift's apartment, also when she was not home.
A judge slapped him with a restraining order and Alvarado pleaded guilty in December. He had not yet started his six-month jail sentence, which includes mandatory psychiatric treatment.
In February 2018 he was also arrested at Swift's residence after attempting to break through the door with a shovel.
In an interview published in Elle magazine one day before the latest incident, Swift, the megastar known for hits like Shake It Off and Blank Space, cited violence as one of her "greatest fears."
"Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I've ever had online," she said. "You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things."
"We have to live bravely in order to truly feel alive, and that means not being ruled by our greatest fears."
More in Lifestyle
-
Study links e-cigarette use to heart trouble
-
Gayle King says ‘she wasn’t scared’ during interview with R. Kelly
-
Trevor Noah is in the House
-
Warrant issued for Tyga's arrest
-
Three men identified as suspects in murder of actor Sibusiso Khwinana
-
R Kelly arrested for unpaid child support after interview denying sex charges
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.