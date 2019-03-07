Sports Dept: Transformation Charter doesn't adopt blanket approach in EE process

The department has denied any accusations that the charter will employ anyone regardless of competency.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Sports and Recreation says the Transformation Charter does not adopt a blanket-like approach in its employment equity process but considers the needs of the sporting federations and each sporting group.

The department has denied any accusations that the charter will employ anyone regardless of competency.

On Wednesday, the Labour Court reserved judgment in the sports quota case between trade union Solidarity and the sports department.

Solidarity had raised concerns around the quotas stipulated within the charter and wants it set aside.

The department said the Transformation Charter attempts to demystify ideas that some sports are meant for particular race groups.

Spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said it’s not surprised that there are groups which oppose the charter.

"There’s a clear agenda that Solidarity has been pushing to make sure that they stumble transformation and the unity of our people, so they are not only doing it in sports, but they are doing it at every chance that they get."

At the same time, Solidarity’s Werner Human said the union stands firmly against the politicising of sports.

"Limited sporting quotas will not achieve that, we are saying that unreservedly and unqualified."

The trade union said the strong presence of the Sports Department means the silence of federations and sporting bodies.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)