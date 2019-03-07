Slain David Webster’s partner 'didn’t object' to parole for his killer

Justice Minister Michael Masutha says he personally consulted Maggie Friedman before reaching his decision, which was announced on Thursday.

PRETORIA - The Justice Ministry has revealed that the partner of murdered anti-apartheid activist Dr David Webster did not object to his killer Ferdi Barnard being granted parole.

Barnard was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1998 for several crimes including murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

On 1 May 1989, Webster and his partner, Friedman, were offloading plants from the back of his bakkie, which was parked in the street in Troyeville, Johannesburg.

Barnard pulled up in a car and at point blank range, fired a shotgun at his target. Webster died on the scene.

In a 2015 interview, Friedman said she would be frightened if she were to meet Barnard in the street.

Now, more than three years later, Masutha says Friedman did not object to the apartheid-era murderer being released on parole.

Masutha says Barnard will spend the rest of his life under the supervision of a community corrections officer.

