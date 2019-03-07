Popular Topics
Simelane starts for Lions as De Bruin wields axe for Jaguares clash

Lions coach Swys de Bruin has yielded the axe and has gone for a youthful side for their Super Rugby clash against the Jaguares at Ellis Park on Saturday.

FILE: Junior Boks centre Wandisile Simelane in action against Georgia. Picture: @JuniorBoks/Twitter
FILE: Junior Boks centre Wandisile Simelane in action against Georgia. Picture: @JuniorBoks/Twitter
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Lions coach Swys de Bruin has wielded the axe and has gone for a youthful side for their Super Rugby clash against the Jaguares at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Wandisile Simelane will form a new centre combination with on-loan Franco Naude who joined from the Bulls recently, while Sylvian Mahuza will come onto the wing in place of Aphiwe Dyantyi, who is rested this week.

In the forwards, Kwagga Smith shifts to number 8, with another youngster in Vincent Tshituka coming in at 6 and Ruan Vermaak will pack down on the blindside.

There is also a very inexperienced bench with the likes of Tyron Green and Nathan McBeth poised to make their debuts.

Emirates Lions vs Jaguares: Andries Coetzee; Sylvian Mahuza, Wandisile Simelane, Franco Naude, Courtnall Skosan; Elton Jantjies, Ross Cronje; Kwagga Smith, Vincent Tshituka, Marnus Schoeman, Rhyno Herbst, Ruan Vermaak, Carlu Sadie, Malcom Marx, Dylan Smith. Reserves: Pieter Jansen, Nathan McBeth, Frans van Wyk, Stephan Lewies, James Venter, Dillon Smit, Harold Vorster, Gianni Lombard/Tyrone Green

