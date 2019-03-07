Bushiri donates R400k to Alex residents after blaze
Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri said he’s visited the community to evaluate the needs of residents and to assess how his church can provide support.
JOHANNESBURG - Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri has visited Alexandra following a fire earlier this week which burnt more than 100 shacks to the ground.
Bushiri said he’s visited the community to evaluate the needs of residents and to assess how his church can provide support.
The prophet arrived at the Stjwetla informal settlement and began by thanking emergency services volunteers for their work.
Emergency services representatives briefed Bushiri’s team warning them not to make any comments on behalf of the City of Johannesburg.
A group of around 50 people gathered around Bushiri as he walked around.
Bushiri said the residents need support from the church.
“To be moved from your home to a place where you never expected to be is one of the frustrating things.”
He added he will be donating R400,000 to emergency services that should be used for the children in the area.
Bushiri and his wife are currently out on bail after being charged with fraud.
#BushiriInAlex Self-proclaimed Prophet Bushiri has arrived in Alexandra to visit the sight of the fire which broke out in the township earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/cNeTcabxsq— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 7, 2019
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
