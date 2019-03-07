Self-proclaimed Khoisan king wants to stop May elections

Calvin Cornelius has applied for an urgent cease and desist order against Ramaphosa and the government.

CAPE TOWN - A self-proclaimed king of the Khoisan People wants to stop the May elections from taking place in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Northern Cape.

Calvin Cornelius has applied for an urgent cease and desist order against President Cyril Ramaphosa and the government.

But the so-called Khoisan king's legitimacy is being questioned by another Khoisan grouping.

Cornelius said he and his followers believe that the three provinces belong to the Khoisan people.

They have renamed the three provinces the Sovereign State of Good Hope and want land returned to them before any elections are held.

But the chief of the First Indigenous Nation of South Africa Gregg Fick said Cornelius is not recognised.

“We do not recognise him as a king. We do not recognise him his leadership in the Khoi-Khoi and San movement and we also do not recognise the Sovereign State of Good Hope.”

The matter is yet to be heard in court.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)