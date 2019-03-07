Search continues for three missing CT girls

Mampho Mgqwaki from Kuyasa, Linathi Titshala from Delft and Jeneva Diergal from Klawer are still missing.

CAPE TOWN - Khayelitsha police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen more than a month ago.

Mampho Mgqwaki disappeared from her home in Kuyasa on 2 February.

Harare police are requesting the help of the public to track her down.

As the search for the teenager continues, searches for two young girls from Delft and Klawer are still underway.

Nine-year-old Linathi Titshala was last seen leaving her grandmother's home in Cork Tree Street in Delft in December.

The child had to walk three doors to her mother's home when she went missing.

There has also been no sign of eight-year-old Jeneva Diergal from Klawer.

The mentally and physically challenged girl went missing in January while playing outside her aunt's home.