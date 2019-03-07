RTMC wants taxi driver arrested for deadly Newlands East crash held for 7 days

The 33-year-old allegedly skipped a traffic light and rammed into three teenagers who were making their way to school.

JOHANNESBURG - A Durban taxi driver who fled the scene from a deadly accident in Newlands East on Wednesday morning will appear in court on Thursday on charges of culpable homicide.

The 33-year-old allegedly skipped a traffic light and rammed into four teenagers who were making their way to school.

Three died on the scene and a fourth remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation has called on prosecutors to oppose bail and ensure that the driver remains in custody for at least seven days.

On Wednesday, angry Newlands East residents blockaded one side of the Dumisani Makhaye Highway in protest against the Lindelani Taxi Association, which they claim has drivers who continuously break the rules of the road.