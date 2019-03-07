RTMC wants taxi driver arrested for deadly Newlands East crash held for 7 days

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
Go

RTMC wants taxi driver arrested for deadly Newlands East crash held for 7 days

The 33-year-old allegedly skipped a traffic light and rammed into three teenagers who were making their way to school.

The scene of the accident that claimed the lives of three pupils in Newlands East, Durban on 6 March 2019. Picture: EWN
The scene of the accident that claimed the lives of three pupils in Newlands East, Durban on 6 March 2019. Picture: EWN
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A Durban taxi driver who fled the scene from a deadly accident in Newlands East on Wednesday morning will appear in court on Thursday on charges of culpable homicide.

The 33-year-old allegedly skipped a traffic light and rammed into four teenagers who were making their way to school.

Three died on the scene and a fourth remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation has called on prosecutors to oppose bail and ensure that the driver remains in custody for at least seven days.

On Wednesday, angry Newlands East residents blockaded one side of the Dumisani Makhaye Highway in protest against the Lindelani Taxi Association, which they claim has drivers who continuously break the rules of the road.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA