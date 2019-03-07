Ramaphosa set to update SA on plans for Eskom, state capture inquiry

The Presidency says that President Ramaphosa will also unpack the government’s plans for Eskom during his question and answer session in the National Assembly on 7 March.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday afternoon update South Africans about government’s processing of evidence emerging from the state capture commission when he replies to questions in the National Assembly.

The Presidency says that Ramaphosa will also unpack the government’s plans for Eskom, including measures to stabilise the power utility’s finances and ensure the security of electricity supply.

Ramaphosa will also provide an update on legislation regarding the functions and powers of traditional leaders and outline progress on the downgrading of the South African embassy in Israel to a liaison office.

