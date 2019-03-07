Ramaphosa set to update SA on plans for Eskom, state capture inquiry
The Presidency says that President Ramaphosa will also unpack the government’s plans for Eskom during his question and answer session in the National Assembly on 7 March.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday afternoon update South Africans about government’s processing of evidence emerging from the state capture commission when he replies to questions in the National Assembly.
The Presidency says that Ramaphosa will also unpack the government’s plans for Eskom, including measures to stabilise the power utility’s finances and ensure the security of electricity supply.
Ramaphosa will also provide an update on legislation regarding the functions and powers of traditional leaders and outline progress on the downgrading of the South African embassy in Israel to a liaison office.
More to follow.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
IEC: Parties that break electoral code could face sanction or jail time
-
Icosa 'sick & tired' of Mandelas, says CT airport be renamed after Krotoa
-
Sanef says Malema must apologise to Brown, EFF calls her an 'operative'
-
WC ANC saddened after stalwart gunned down
-
MMC Amelia Tsukudu denies being involved in Midvaal jobs-for-cash saga
-
Rename CT Airport to Krotoa International Airport, says FF Plus
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.