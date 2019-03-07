Ramaphosa on son's Bosasa link: 'If you care to know, there's nothing to hide'
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane says he was provided with a copy of Andile Ramaphosa’s contract with African Global Operations.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has said he has nothing to hide when it comes to how much his son Andile made through doing business with the scandal-ridden company Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations.
Ramaphosa was also questioned in Parliament about whether he has a conflict of interest related to the government contracting independent power producers (IPP) to supply renewable energy to the national grid.
Energy Minister Jeff Radebe, who signed the IPP agreements in 2018, is Ramaphosa’s brother-in-law, as is mining magnate Patrice Motsepe, who also has business interests in renewable energy.
Ramaphosa said he was unaware his brother Douglas had a company that supplies renewable energy producers.
He told the House his family’s company, Shanduka, was sold off after he became deputy president in 2012, and that no family member does any business with the government.
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane said he was provided with a copy of Andile Ramaphosa’s contract with African Global Operations, but the amounts were redacted out.
“I’d like you to tell the people of this country how much your son has made from his relationship with Bosasa, which your party [the African National Congress] has a generally corrupt relationship with?”
Ramaphosa said the information was blacked out because it was confidential company information and that the matter is now being dealt with by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
“It will be dealt with in that way, and if you care to know, there is really nothing to hide.”
He said all the details, including the value of the contract, have been disclosed to Mkhwebane.
Ramaphosa added he believes he has no conflict of interest when it comes to IPPs and has challenged the Economic Freedom Fighters to back their claims with proof.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
