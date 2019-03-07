PIC execs used settlement agreements to silence victimised workers, inquiry told

Former IT head Vuyokazi Menye testified at the PIC inquiry on Wednesday that she was forced into signing a multi-million rand settlement even though she did nothing wrong.

JOHANNESBURG - A former IT boss at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) says too many people have been silenced at the corporation after signing settlement agreements.

Vuyokazi Menye, who served as the chief IT executive, testified at the PIC inquiry on Wednesday that she was forced into signing a multi-million-rand settlement even though she did nothing wrong.

Menye said she was suspended by former PIC CEO Dan Matjila after standing up to him.

She also went into detail about how Matjila became obsessed with finding out the identity of a whistleblower who was sending emails to the PIC’s board about his conduct.

Menye said she was advised to take the settlement because it was unlikely that she would ever get a fair hearing.

“PIC executive directors have been silencing people that have been victimised in the organisation by giving them these settlement agreements, and it is not right and it can never be right. This commission must assist us in ensuring that there is justice at the PIC.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)