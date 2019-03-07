One police officer injured, seven militants killed in Cairo: govt
Militants 'opened fire' on security forces at a checkpoint on the southern part of the city's ring road, leaving one officer wounded and three attackers dead.
CAIRO - An Egyptian police officer was wounded and seven suspected militants were killed on Thursday in a firefight and raid in the capital Cairo, the interior ministry said.
Militants "opened fire" on security forces at a checkpoint on the southern part of the city's ring road, leaving one officer wounded and three attackers dead, the ministry said.F
"The militants driving a pick-up truck disguised in electricians' work clothes were planning a hostile act planting a bomb in Giza," the statement said.
An explosive device, guns and electric cables were found in the truck, the ministry said.
Checkpoints had been set up in response to intelligence that militants "had been planning a series of attacks with the aim of sowing chaos".
Traffic was clear along the southern Giza Ring Road on Thursday morning, an AFP photographer said.
Four other suspected militants were killed in a raid on an apartment in the southern outskirts of Cairo, where bomb-making material and weapons were found, the interior ministry said.
The government said those killed in both incidents were part of the militant Hasm group, an armed affiliate of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.
Authorities led a crackdown on Brotherhood members after the military overthrew Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013, jailing many supporters on terror charges.
The Hasm group emerged in 2016 and has in the past claimed responsibility for several attacks including those against judges and police officers.
Egypt has been battling an insurgency since President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi came to power in 2014.
A military offensive launched last February against the Islamic State group in the Sinai Peninsula has killed more than 550 suspected jihadists and around 50 soldiers, according to official figures.
Popular in Africa
-
Zimbabwe govt hires top Washington firm to improve its relations with US
-
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in Africa
-
Lawsuit against Germany over Namibian genocide is dismissed in New York
-
Zimbabwe says rapprochement with West still on despite US sanctions
-
Report: Zim truck driver fatally shot while trying to avoid toll gate
-
Tanzanian teacher sentenced to death after pupil died of beating
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.