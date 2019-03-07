Nersa approves 3 electricity tariff hikes for next 3 years

-
-
OPINION: On Karima Brown, the EFF and the fallacy of a 'just-world'Opinion
-
ANC's Mthembu: 'Mama Winnie was not insulted by anybody'Politics
-
WC govt's investment in comunity safety not enough - opposition partiesPolitics
-
Ramaphosa set to update SA on plans for Eskom, state capture inquiryPolitics
-
IEC: Parties that break electoral code could face sanction or jail timePolitics
-
MMC Amelia Tsukudu denies being involved in Midvaal jobs-for-cash sagaPolitics
-
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in AfricaOpinion
-
OPINION: Consistency key for Pollard in important World Cup yearOpinion
-
OPINION: South Africa is failing the rights of children to education and healthOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Women's football isn't new. So why is Banyana still undervalued?Opinion
-
OPINION: SA has officially entered election modeOpinion
-
OPINION: 5 things Mugabe may have got rightOpinion
-
Eskom warns of high risk of load shedding on ThursdayBusiness
-
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa's Q&A session in ParlyBusiness
-
Labour Dept praised for tackling Samwu, other unions under Labour Relations ActBusiness
-
MTN to raise $1bn from asset sales, profit surgesBusiness
-
Sanlam hit by global markets rout, weak growth at homeBusiness
-
Nersa to decide on Eskom’s 15% tariff hike requestBusiness
-
Trevor Noah is in the HouseLocal
-
Warrant issued for Tyga's arrestLifestyle
-
Three men identified as suspects in murder of actor Sibusiso KhwinanaLocal
-
R Kelly arrested for unpaid child support after interview denying sex chargesLifestyle
-
Taylor Swift was terrified to tour after Manchester bombingLifestyle
-
Rose McGowan believes Michael Jackson 'was a bad man'Lifestyle
-
'I'm walking away': Babes Wodumo speaks out on being a survivorLocal
-
Sibusiso Khwinana memorial, funeral details announcedLocal
-
Keeping up with Kylie: Jenner is world's youngest billionaireLifestyle
-
Cape Town lands 2023 Netball World CupSport
-
‘Crunch time’ for Lions, Cobras in must-win One Day Cup clashSport
-
Giggs expects Solskjaer to get Man United job on permanent basisSport
-
Cycle Tour wide open in Pro racesSport
-
CT Cycle Tour to be cancelled only if winds pose serious risk, say organisersSport
-
Rabada hits 150km/h to steer proteas to victory over Sri LankaKagisoSport
-
Father of slain Coligny teen: I’m not happy with the sentencesLocal
-
3 reasons fuel prices increase, how it affects youLocal
-
Coligny murder: 'Your actions that day were disgraceful'Local
-
Killed over sunflowers: A look back at the Coligny caseLocal
-
Dros rape accused to go on trial in SeptemberLocal
-
How Eskom's illegal electricity syndicates operateLocal
-
Another Life Esidimeni patient found & safe at homeLocal
-
Cele: I wish Themane's killers could see trouble they have causedLocal
-
The Karoo lion: Still on the prowlLocal
-
Adam Habib: Early reflections on Fees Must Fall were a crude caricatureLocal
-
Bheki and Linah Ngcobo open up about their beautiful love storyLifestyle
-
What kind of tax are religious institutions required to pay?Local
-
How SAA pilot William Chandler was caught out after 25 yearsLocal
-
Not so sweet: Sugar tax is 'negatively impacting' industryBusiness
-
Former R Kelly protégé Sparkle opens up on sex abuse claimsLifestyle
-
Fantasy & reality: Teens, porn addiction and digital mediaLifestyle
-
Friend traumatised by Thoriso Themane’s murder in LimpopoLocal
-
How Icasa’s new regulations will affect data bundlesBusiness
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] #LoadEffingSheddingBusiness
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
Nersa approves 3 electricity tariff hikes for next 3 years
Energy experts say Eskom’s application is short-sighted and reckless, saying it would no longer serve the interests of the economy.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Energy Regulator of South Africa has announced it will increase electricity tariffs by 9.41% for the first year of 2019/20.
Nersa further announced on Thursday that for the year 2020/21, the hike will be 8.10% and 5.22% for 2021/22.
Eskom had asked for of 17.1% for 2019/20, 15.4% for 2020/21 and 15.5% for 2021/22.
This followed months of public hearings across the country where many businesses argued that another tariff hike would have catastrophic consequences for the economy.
Energy experts described Eskom’s application as short-sighted and reckless, saying it would no longer serve the interests of the economy.
