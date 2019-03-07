Nersa approves 3 electricity tariff hikes for next 3 years

Energy experts say Eskom’s application is short-sighted and reckless, saying it would no longer serve the interests of the economy.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Energy Regulator of South Africa has announced it will increase electricity tariffs by 9.41% for the first year of 2019/20.

Nersa further announced on Thursday that for the year 2020/21, the hike will be 8.10% and 5.22% for 2021/22.

Eskom had asked for of 17.1% for 2019/20, 15.4% for 2020/21 and 15.5% for 2021/22.

This followed months of public hearings across the country where many businesses argued that another tariff hike would have catastrophic consequences for the economy.

Energy experts described Eskom’s application as short-sighted and reckless, saying it would no longer serve the interests of the economy.