Montclair murders: No signs of break-in, say police
Authorities responded to a call at Islesworth Avenue where the gruesome discovery of five bullet-ridden bodies was made.
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal police say that there were no signs of a break-in at a house in Montclair, south of Durban, where five people, including three minors, were found dead.
Authorities responded to a call at Islesworth Avenue where the gruesome discovery of five bullet-ridden bodies was made.
The ages of the three children found range between 9 and 17 years of age, while the adults discovered have been confirmed as the parents of the minors.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Thulani Zwane says the circumstances around the killings remain unknown and authorities recovered one firearm next to the bodies.
"It is not clear what really happened but the bodies were found with bullet wounds on their bodies."
Police were alerted by a neighbour who laid a complaint about the Isleworth Avenue house at around 1pm on Wednesday afternoon.
A 41-year-old man whose body was discovered is believed to be an interpreter at the Durban Magistrate's Court.
Four cases of murder and an inquest docket have been opened by the police.
Popular in Local
-
EXCLUSIVE: VBS loan, dubious financials could leave Samwu under administration
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic Masculinity
-
Firearm found near bodies of killed Durban family
-
'I'm walking away': Babes Wodumo speaks out on being a survivor
-
Nomgcobo Jiba’s work credentials under spotlight at Mokgoro Inquiry
-
Ex-PIC IT boss says she was forced to sign R7m settlement to leave
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.