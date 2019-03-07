Montclair murders: No signs of break-in, say police

Authorities responded to a call at Islesworth Avenue where the gruesome discovery of five bullet-ridden bodies was made.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal police say that there were no signs of a break-in at a house in Montclair, south of Durban, where five people, including three minors, were found dead.

The ages of the three children found range between 9 and 17 years of age, while the adults discovered have been confirmed as the parents of the minors.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Thulani Zwane says the circumstances around the killings remain unknown and authorities recovered one firearm next to the bodies.

"It is not clear what really happened but the bodies were found with bullet wounds on their bodies."

Police were alerted by a neighbour who laid a complaint about the Isleworth Avenue house at around 1pm on Wednesday afternoon.

A 41-year-old man whose body was discovered is believed to be an interpreter at the Durban Magistrate's Court.

Four cases of murder and an inquest docket have been opened by the police.