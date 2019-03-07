McBride laid solid foundation for Ipid, Parly committee told
Newly appointed Ipid acting head Victor Senna assured MPs that their efforts to expose police corruption and crime won't be affected as a result of Robert McBride's departure.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament's police portfolio committee says it welcomes the assurance given by the acting executive director of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) that the organisation will not abandon certain cases as a result of a change in leadership.
Newly appointed Ipid acting head Victor Senna on Wednesday briefed the committee on his plans for the next three months.
His briefing came a week after the committee resolved to not renew Robert McBride's contract, which expired at the end of February.
Senna says that McBride left a solid foundation during his five-year term.
He has assured MPs that their efforts to expose police corruption and crime won't be affected as a result of McBride's departure.
"We're all saddened by the departure of Mr McBride but we strongly believe that he laid a very solid foundation left [behind] a very dedicated team at Ipid."
The committee says another matter of importance is the speedy appointment of personnel in senior management, especially provincial heads.
MPs have also urged the acting director to work closely with the committee.
