Man arrested for dealing with drugs in Hanover Park

CAPE TOWN - Metro police have arrested a man for dealing in drugs in Hanover Park.

The arrest took place on Wednesday night.

The metro police's Ruth Solomons said: “Officers followed up on information regarding drugs being sold from a residence. The officers approached the premises and a search revealed 499 Mandrax tablets, 40 tik packets and R450 in cash.”