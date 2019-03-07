Popular Topics
KZN budget unlikely to change after elections - MEC

Finance MEC Belinda Scott delivered the medium-term expenditure framework in the Legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday afternoon.

Belinda Scott delivering the provincial medium-term expenditure framework in the Legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday, 3 March 2019. Picture: @KZNGov/Twitter
Belinda Scott delivering the provincial medium-term expenditure framework in the Legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday, 3 March 2019. Picture: @KZNGov/Twitter
28 minutes ago

PIETERMARITZBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Finance MEC Belinda Scott says the provincial budget is unlikely to change after the elections because of the strict fiscal measures imposed by National Treasury.

Scott delivered the medium-term expenditure framework in the Legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday afternoon.

She said even if another party takes over government, the monetary considerations are more or less going to remain the same.

“We can let you know how much the whole house budget is, but you really need to direct these questions on how the budget is determined to the House budget to the Honourable Premier.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

