KZN budget unlikely to change after elections - MEC
Finance MEC Belinda Scott delivered the medium-term expenditure framework in the Legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday afternoon.
PIETERMARITZBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Finance MEC Belinda Scott says the provincial budget is unlikely to change after the elections because of the strict fiscal measures imposed by National Treasury.
Scott delivered the medium-term expenditure framework in the Legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday afternoon.
She said even if another party takes over government, the monetary considerations are more or less going to remain the same.
“We can let you know how much the whole house budget is, but you really need to direct these questions on how the budget is determined to the House budget to the Honourable Premier.”
#KZNBudget2019 Scott : The Office of the Premier receives R714 million, R753.9 million and R795.4 million over the MTEF. This is where money to support Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini comes from. ZN pic.twitter.com/ivj5e30YyX— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 7, 2019
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
