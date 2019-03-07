KZN ANC's Mabuyakhulu removed from party list of Parly candidates

The party’s provincial leadership made the announcement at an urgent briefing on Thursday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s KwaZulu-Natal leader Mike Mabuyakhulu has been removed from the provincial party’s list of candidates for Parliament because of the corruption charges he faces.

Mabuyakhulu is the deputy chair of the ANC in the province.

He is facing six charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and theft linked to the 2012 North Sea Jazz Festival, which never took place.

Mabuyakhulu was at the top of the party’s list for Parliament, sitting at number three.

The party’s provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said Mabuyakhulu asked to be recused from the list to focus on his court case.

On Monday, Mabuyakhulu officially launched an application to quash the corruption charges against him, saying they are politically motivated.

Eyewitness News previously reported that ANC national executive committee members have made a call for the party to give members facing corruption allegations time and space to clear their names.

