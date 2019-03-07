King Zwelithini’s royal budget to rise by R9m over next three years

The budget for Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s royal household has become a sticking point over the years.

PIETERMARITZBURG - As KwaZulu-Natal’s Treasury continues to trim the fat within the provincial fiscus in line with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s austerity measures, Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s royal household budget will see an estimated increase of about R9 million over the next three years, bringing his overall budget allocation to R75 million.

KwaZulu-Natal Finance MEC Belinda Scott delivered the provincial Budget for the medium-term expenditure in the Legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday afternoon.

Over R130 billion has been allocated in the fiscus for the 2019/2020 budget period.

The budget for King Zwelithini’s royal household has become a sticking point over the years, with an outcry over what the money for this item in the fiscus gets used for in the face of tough economic challenges.

For the 2019/2020 budget period, the royal house budget will get just over R66 million, and by 2022, projections indicate that this amount will be sitting at around R75 million.

The budget for the King comes from the premier’s office.

Scott declined to give clarity on how the increments are calculated.

“We can let you know how much the royal household budget is, but you’ll need to direct these questions and how the budget is determined on the royal household to the honourable premier.”

Some of the cost-cutting measures taken by the provincial Treasury include strict control of overtime and where posts become vacant, officials must seek permission to fill critical posts from the premier or finance MEC.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)