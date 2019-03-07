-
-
Home Affairs to help barred mother of Zim cancer patient enter SA
Elizabeth Chada overstayed her visit last year due to her 12-year-old son's ailing condition and was banned from entering South Africa for the next five years.
CAPE TOWN – The Department of Home Affairs says it will assist the mother of a Zimbabwean boy who’s being treated for cancer in Cape Town.
Twelve-year-old Allan Chada was diagnosed with leukaemia last May.
His mother Elizabeth overstayed her visit last year due to his ailing condition. She has been banned from entering South Africa for the next five years.
The boy’s sister Isabella Chada said: “It is so scary, I am the guardian [and] I have to be there at the hospital as well as at work. And also, the responsibility as a mother is so tough, I’m going through a terrible time and I don’t know how to express it.”
