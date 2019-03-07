Govt forges ahead with downgrading SA Embassy in Israel - Ramaphosa
Cyril Ramaphosa says government stands with the Palestinian people in their fight for self-determination but also recognises Israel's right to sovereignty.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is moving ahead with plans to downgrade South Africa's Embassy in Israel in fulfilment of a resolution agreed to at the African National Congress (ANC)'s national conference more than a year ago.
Ramaphosa told Parliament that government stands with the Palestinian people in their fight for self-determination but also recognises Israel's right to sovereignty.
He said the decision was based on the continuing violation of Palestinian's rights and the Israeli government's failure to enter negotiations for a two-state solution.
Ramaphosa said International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and officials were “working feverishly” on effecting the decision to downgrade South Africa’s embassy in Tel Aviv.
“Our approach is informed by our concern at the ongoing violation of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and refusal of the government of Israel to enter into meaningful negotiations to find a just and peaceful resolution to this conflict.”
Ramaphosa said South Africa is concerned about the resurgence of conflict in the region and that the government is still open to play a role in helping to end it.
“The decision to downgrade the embassy in Israel is informed precisely by the violation of the rights of Palestinians and we are therefore putting pressure on Israel – but at the same time, we are saying we are willing to play a role and ensure there is peace [in the Middle East].”
Ramaphosa gave no indication when the downgrade will take effect. He said this will be made known once Cabinet has finalised the move.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Nersa approves 3 electricity tariff hikes for next 3 years
-
Bushiri donates R400k to Alex residents after blaze
-
Ramaphosa on son's Bosasa link: 'If you care to know, there's nothing to hide'
-
Self-proclaimed Khoisan king wants to stop May elections
-
Apartheid-era death squad member Ferdi Barnard granted parole
-
ANC 'concerned' with election poll showing decline in party support
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.