Giggs expects Solskjaer to get Man United job on permanent basis

JOHANNESBURG - Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs expects his former teammate Ole Gunner Solskjaer to be given the United Manager’s job on a permanent basis.

Solskjaer is on loan from his native Norwegian side Molde after Jose Mourihno was sacked in December last year. The 46-year-old Solkjaer has impressed since taking over at Carrington and has led the side to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League after a 3-1 win over Paris Saint-German in the second leg tie of their round of 16 clash in Paris, to finish the tie 3-3 on aggregate but crucially United going through on the away goals rule.

Giggs, who played 632 times for United in the English Premier League, was speaking in Johannesburg this week on his tour with Heineken and the Champions League Trophy.

“I think he should get the permanent job. He’s done a fantastic job and he has staff who understand the club and he has some good players in his squad. But I still think if we are going to compete for the Premier League he will still have to buy three or four big players and if he gets the chance to do that, then who knows.”

Giggs, himself a manager of his native Wales national side, says he wasn’t surprised with how well Solskjaer has done in a pressure situation.

“I think anyone or any team that goes on a run whether it would have been Manchester City under Guardiola, Liverpool under Klopp it would have been impressive, but to come into a team and have that run and be unbeaten in the league is amazing. The teams that he has played against have been tough. I have been pleased, he has brought smiles back on the United fans and it’s all they want.”