EXCLUSIVE: Coligny murder: 'I'd have been happy with life sentences for killers'

Abigail Javier & Thando Kubheka | EWN interviewed Bonakele Pakisi to find out how he felt about the sentencing of Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte who were convicted of killing teenager Matlhomola Moshoeu in Coligny for stealing sunflowers.