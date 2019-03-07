Ex-PIC IT boss says she was forced to sign R7m settlement to leave
Vuyokazi Menye said she was suspended by former CEO Dan Matjila after initially refusing to hand over the PIC’s system administration passwords so that he could find out the identity of the whistleblower in the organisation.
JOHANNESBURG - The former IT boss at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) says she was forced into signing a settlement agreement of over R7 million to leave the corporation even though she did nothing wrong.
Vuyokazi Menye testified at the PIC inquiry on Wednesday and asked the commission to assist her so that she can be reinstated to her position.
Menye come out strongly against former CEO Dan Matjila, saying that he was obsessed with finding out the identity of the whistleblower in the organisation instead of dealing with the allegations against him.
She said she was suspended by Matjila after initially refusing to hand over the PIC’s system administration passwords. Menye said this was met with resistance and he told her how he owned the PIC.
Menye said she was suspended and then advised to take a settlement agreement of over R7 million, which included 24 months’ pay plus a five-month performance bonus.
"The reason why I signed was due to the fact that my back was against the wall. I had high legal fees and my health was deteriorating."
She now wants her job back and wants the commission of inquiry to determine how she should pay back the money considering her high legal fees and the reputational damage she suffered.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
