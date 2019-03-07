Eskom warns of high risk of load shedding on Thursday

Eskom says the system remains tight and vulnerable but load shedding will only be implemented if absolutely necessary.

JOHANNESBURG - While South Africans wait for the energy regulators announcement on Eskom's application for yet another tariff hike, the power utility says there's once again a high risk of rotational load shedding on Thursday.

Eskom says the system remains tight and vulnerable but load shedding will only be implemented if absolutely necessary.

Residents and businesses have been urged to use electricity sparingly.

WATCH: How Eskom's illegal electricity syndicates operate

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)